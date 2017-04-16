Cheektowaga man dies in Saturday night shooting

A rash of shootings in Buffalo this weekend left one man dead and two seriously wounded.

The latest shooting occurred around 10:00 Saturday night on Dodge Street. A Buffalo police spokesman says a 44-year-old man from Cheektowaga was struck by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later. Witnesses report hearing more than a dozen shots fired.

Earlier Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot on East Ferry Street. He's in critical condition at the Erie County Medical Center.

And on Friday, a 28-year-old man was taken to E-C-M-C in critical condition after he was shot on Edison Avenue.

The police investigation into all three shootings is continuing.