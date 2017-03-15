Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to murder charges

The man arrested in the deaths of a Cheektowaga mom and her seven year old son pleaded guilty to two charges of second degree murder in State Supreme Court Wednesday.

31 year old Shane Stevenson, also of Cheektowaga, was facing a first degree murder charge, with the possibility of a life sentence without parole. The second degree murder charges come with 25 years to life in prison sentences.

Police discovered two year old Stephen Klinger left in a stroller outside of a Cheektowaga church last September 15th.

A cell phone was in the stroller, and the contacts in the phone led police to an apartment at 1331 French Road, where they discovered the bodies of Stephen's mother, Raina Voll, and her older son, seven year old Leo Klinger.

Both had been strangled.