Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to murdering mother, 7-year-old son

Shane Stevenson
Credit Facebook

The man arrested in the deaths of a Cheektowaga mom and her 7-year-old son pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree murder in State Supreme Court Wednesday.

Shane Stevenson, 31 of Cheektowaga, was facing a first-degree murder charge, with the possibility of a life sentence without parole. The second degree murder charges come with 25 years to life in prison sentences.

Police discovered 2-year-old Stephen Klinger left in a stroller outside of a Cheektowaga church last September 15.

A cell phone was in the stroller, and the contacts in the phone led police to an apartment at 1331 French Road, where they discovered the bodies of Stephen's mother, Raina Voll, and her older son, seven year old Leo Klinger. Both had been strangled.

Tags: 
Shane Stevenson
Leo Klinger
Raina Voll

