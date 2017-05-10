Cheektowaga woman gets jail for crash that injured 3 children

A Cheektowaga woman has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for a car crash that injured three children.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Amber Miller, 24, pleaded guilty in February to one count of vehicular assault in the second degree. The DA's Office says the plea stems from a crash in July 2016.

Prosecutors argued that about 4:30 p.m., while impaired by the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam - trade name ‎Xanax - Miller was driving on Central Boulevard in Cheektowaga. Her car crossed over to the other side of the road and struck three children.

Seriously injured was Devon Mills of Cheektowaga, who was 12 years old at the time. Mills is still recovering from a brain bleed sustained in the crash.

Timothy Clontz, 15, and Kendrik Hampton, 12, both of Cheektowaga, also sustained physical injuries.

Miller could have received a maximum of up to four years in prison.