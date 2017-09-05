Children: the latest victims of opioid crisis

By 33 minutes ago

Having enough people to foster each child in need has been a longtime problem, complicated by couples who both work. In fact, earlier this year Erie County ran out of foster parents, forcing kids to move as far as Jamestown to a new family who could care for them.

In the old days, it was often true that women did not work outside of the home and could take care of a foster child or a foster family. However, there is less of that today. Society changes are requiring the constant recruiting for new foster parents.

Credit Erie County Family Court

Family Court handles adoptions when foster parents decide to shift children from the care of the county to themselves as legal parents.

"There's no doubt you are making a sacrifice. That's what parents do. We make sacrifices. I am lucky enough to be a parent," said Family Court Judge Lisa Bloch Rodwin. "But it's not just about making a sacrifice because: what do you get back? You get the joy of raising a child, of loving a child and them loving you. And what's equal to that? Nothing. That's the best thing you can do as a person."

Bloch Rodwin said the rising problem of parents who die from drugs - in the current drug abuse crisis, hundreds so far this year - is adding to the need for foster parents. She said her court alone has seen four suburban mothers die this year.

"The four parents who died of overdoses this year, in my court, who came in, they happened to be Caucasian," she said. "I had four parents die, so those children are going to need someone to raise them and love them. It cuts across all lines: economic, socio-economic, race, class."

Bloch Rodwin said too many kids are not in foster situations for the long haul, with the potential for the foster parents to adopt.

"The willingness and love in our community is the same as it has always been, but we are always encouraging people to look outside the people that might be on their Facebook page and in their social circle because there are always a never-ending supply of new children who need forever families," she said.

Tags: 
foster children
foster family
opioids
opiates
Drugs
Family Court
Erie County

Related Content

Author to discuss hope and tragedy of foster care

By Jay Moran May 28, 2013
Book by Ahsley Rodes-Courter

Though the story contains the hopeful outcome often found in movies, the life of best-selling author Ashley Rhodes-Courter may end happily, but it first endured the unfathomable hardship found too frequently in foster care. Rhodes-Courter will share her story when she visits Buffalo Wednesday on behalf of the Mental Health Association of Erie County.

Audit finds oversight issues with foster care in New York

By Jul 24, 2017
WBFO File Photo

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is calling for improved oversight by the agency that regulates child foster care across New York.


You and the Law: Family Court "help desk"

By Jan 10, 2014

Many people come to Erie County Family Court for help without quite knowing what assistance is available.  On this week's edition of You and the Law, WBFO's Mike Desmond talks with attorney Natalie Stutz about the "help desk" inside Family Court to assist them.