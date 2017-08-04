Children lined up for cool treat from the Ice Cream Dude

  James Karagiannis, the Ice Cream Dude in Lackawanna.
    James Karagiannis, the Ice Cream Dude in Lackawanna.
  James Karagiannis, the Ice Cream Dude, shows one of the thank you notes from children.
    James Karagiannis, the Ice Cream Dude, shows one of the thank you notes from children.
  James Karagiannis, the Ice Cream Dude, shows one of the thank you notes from children.
    James Karagiannis, the Ice Cream Dude, shows one of the thank you notes from children.
  Different ice cream bar choices on the ice cart.
    Different ice cream bar choices on the ice cart.
  Thank you notes to the Ice Cream Dude from his Lackawanna visit.
    Thank you notes to the Ice Cream Dude from his Lackawanna visit.

Buffalo children are getting a free summer treat thanks to James the Ice Creamcycle Dude.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley caught up with him on Ridge Road in Lackawanna on a hot, humid afternoon. 

James Karagiannis, known as the Ice Cream Dude, hands out ice cream on Ridge Road outside OLV & Baker Services.
James Karagiannis of north Buffalo is known as the Ice Cream Dude.  Over the last ten years he has been peddling across the Queen city delivering cool, tasty ice cream treats to mostly children who don't have a dollar. 

Karagiannis receives donations to help pay for the ice cream,  in fact last year he received more than $30,000 came in from across the nation and world. In return, he asks the children to give him a hand written thank you note. He's been visiting schools yards with summer programs, focusing on the underserved children and kids with special needs. 

Thursday he was delivering his ice cream bars of several different flavors to preschoolers and high schoolers at Baker Victory Services.  We were not given permission to speak with the students, so we focused on Karagiannis and his work.

Ice Cream Dude
James Karagiannis
Roving ice cream vendors launch "pay it forward" campaign

By Jul 13, 2016
Ice Creamcycle Dude

Imagine being a kid on a sweltering summer day. Some friends have just bought an ice cream bar or cone from a bicycle vendor, but you don’t have a penny in your pocket.