Cichon adds name to County Clerk's race

The campaigns for the Erie County Clerk's office have not begun in earnest, but candidates for the post are beginning to line up.

Assemblyman Mickey Kearns has thrown his hat into the ring, and the Democrat has already received the endorsement of the Conservative Party. Steve Cichon is announcing his candidacy for the post today. Cichon is a professor at Medaille College and a former journalist. He told WBFO that the Clerk's office appeals to him because he believes it is where people and the government really come together.

"It's the one job in government where you can roll your sleeves up, show up at the front lines, and actually watch government working or, sadly, sometimes not working for people in their day-to-day interactions with government. And that's something that I really want to make sure is improved, that when people show up and want to see their government work for them, that it actually does."

The Clerk's seat became available when Chris Jacobs was elected to the state Senate.

Steve Cichon, candidate for Erie County Clerk

Cichon will be vying for the Democratic Party's endorsement with Kearns and, potentially, Janique Curry, a political ally of Mayor Byron Brown.