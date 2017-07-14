Ciminelli dropped as developer for Children’s Hospital site

Kaleida Health has replaced Ciminelli Real Estate with Nick Sinatra of Sinatra & Company and Ellicott Development, owned by Carl and William Paladino, to redevelop the Women and Children’s Hospital site off Elmwood Avenue on Bryant Street in Buffalo, once it becomes vacant.

Thursday Kaleida announced the change and naming Ellicott and Sinatra as the “designated developers.” The decision was made by Kaledia’s board of directors at a recent meeting.

Ciminelli was named last year by Kaleida to redevelop the site.

“Unfortunately we could not come to terms with Ciminelli and their development team,” said Michael P. Hughes, spokesman for Kaleida Health. “It became clear that, in the best interests of the community—as well as the Elmwood Village neighborhood—that a change was necessary. Fortunately, we had four outstanding proposals from last year’s reuse process. And we are moving forward with the next in line.”

Kaleida noted Ellicott Development issued an original proposal for the site called “The Elmwood Center”. That proposed plan called for a “multi-phase project highlighted by market rate housing, senior housing, a hotel, educational facilities, office space, a performance art center and grocery store.”

Sinatra’s proposals calls for market rate housing that would include town homes, apartments and condos. It would also include “adaptive reuse of space for education, office and retail, plus a grocery store.”

Kaleida said the two developers are planning to “collaborate” to redevelop the Bryant Street site.

The developers will revise and combined their proposals and plan to release them at a later date “pending community outreach and stakeholder meetings in the coming weeks,” according to Kaleida.