Ciminelli puts brakes on Elmwood development

By 11 minutes ago

The Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has announced that it is pulling all demolition permits for its Arbor and Reverie project in the Elmwood Bidwell neighborhood.

The firm had already proposed a reconsideration of the Arbor aspect due to public opposition. Opponents stated the building plan did not fit the Elmwood Avenue environment. Ciminelli has pulled demolition permits for the whole project. The company states that they will wait for full approval of their plans after the Green Code goes into effect.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan
Credit WBFO File Photo / WBFO News

Assemblyman Sean Ryan applauded the move, stating "I hope Ciminelli will work with the community to create a development plan that focuses on adaptive reuse, fits the Green Code, and that the community can agree too."

He continued, calling this a "major win for members of the Elmwood Village community."

Tags: 
local
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation
demolition permits
Elmwood
Bidwell
Arbor + Reverie
Green Code
State Assemblyman Sean Ryan