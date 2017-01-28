Ciminelli puts brakes on Elmwood development

The Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has announced that it is pulling all demolition permits for its Arbor and Reverie project in the Elmwood Bidwell neighborhood.

The firm had already proposed a reconsideration of the Arbor aspect due to public opposition. Opponents stated the building plan did not fit the Elmwood Avenue environment. Ciminelli has pulled demolition permits for the whole project. The company states that they will wait for full approval of their plans after the Green Code goes into effect.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan applauded the move, stating "I hope Ciminelli will work with the community to create a development plan that focuses on adaptive reuse, fits the Green Code, and that the community can agree too."

He continued, calling this a "major win for members of the Elmwood Village community."