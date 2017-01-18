City school board to decide on petition against Paladino

The Buffalo Board of Education is expected to vote on a resolution Wednesday night that would petition the State Education Commissioner to remove Carl Paladino.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization is also preparing to file an application for Paladino's removal.

“What we’re putting together is going to give the commissioner a more direct picture of how this is impacting parents, educators and especially our children,” said Larry Scott, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization.

Earlier this week the organization gathered parents, students, educators and community members to complete work on their affidavit they will be filing at the end of this week to State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

But Wednesday evening attention turns to the resolution before the school board calling for the removal of Paladino based on what many consider his egregious and racist comments against President Obama and the First Lady. 

Board member Sharon Belton-Cottman has added to the resolution, accusing Paladino of violating confidentiality of one or more executive sessions by writing about those closed door sessions in a recent Artvoice article. Under board policy, information discussed in those meeting is to remain private.

“Very concerning. A clear violation of board policy and I believe state law as well.  So I know that the school board will be taking action on that particular matter to also include that violation in the petition they’re filing to the commissioner for the removal of Mr. Paladino,” explained Scott.

Scott tells WBFO what now remains unclear is if the city school board could remove Paladino directly on the executive session violation.

“I don’t know. I’m still kind of confused as to what authority the Buffalo School Board on their own to make a decision to remove Mr. Paladino,” responded Scott.  “The state is watching, the Board of Regents is watching, the commissioner is watching and I think she understands the complexity of what is going on and she wants to be sure she follows due process.”  

               

