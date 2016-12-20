City students symbolize peace in artwork

By Dec 20, 2016
  Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project with artwork.
    Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project with artwork.
    WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley
    Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project with artwork.
    WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley
    Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project with artwork.
    WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley
    Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project with artwork.
    WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley
    Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project with artwork.
    WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley
Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says it is an art exhibition is promoting the talents of city school children. 

Buffalo Public school students from across the district participated in the Peace Project submitted artwork.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

“Their voicing their thoughts through visual imaginary,” stated Michele Agosto, Director of the Buffalo School District's Art Education Department.

Buffalo Public school student artwork on display at the WNED studio.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The Peace Project promotes, encourages love, peace, tolerance and acceptance of all through youth art work. 

Agosto said she very impressed with work submitted for the art exhibit. Students as young as five years of age to high school submitted their artwork.

“The amount of care, compassion and skill and you can tell they put all their heart in it – it’s just impressive and it’s high caliber stuff – I’m just always impressed,” Agosto said as she stood next to the artwork.

The Peace Project started three years and Agosto is keeping it running strong.  Olmsted parent Carmen LoVullo is amazed at the depth of each piece.      

Buffalo Public school student artwork on display at the WNED studio.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

“I’m just floored – I’m floored at the message in the artwork as well as the talent,” explained LoVollo.

Some of the pieces were created by groups of students.  Mindy Herington is a teacher’s aide at Bennett Park Montessori. 24-students worked three-days creating a collage of woven fabric. They created salt-dough ornaments and placed them on the fabric symbolizing peace.

“Well as I see in their ornaments – peace to them is as simple as a cookie they share with their mother, a car going for a drive as a family, so they can find piece in the small items we take for granted every day,” explained Herington.

We found a proud mother standing by her son's piece of artwork. 11-year-old Bennett Park Montessori student Issa Kowa created a colorful painting called ‘Peace, Love & Harmony’.

11-year-old Bennett Park Montessori student Issa Kowa created a colorful painting.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

“I thought about a dragon, then I put that in my picture and then I try to things that related to the dragon, so I just put a girl with fans,” described Kowa.

The word ‘harmony’ is painted across the sky above in the painting.

“That’s the sky – which I blended a lot of colors in to make harmony,” Kowa responded.  

11-year-old Bennett Park Montessori student Issa Kowa stood by his artwork with his younger brother & mother.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

As Kowa stood proudly next to his art work at the exhibit he said he said it ‘calms’ him.

“What do you think now as you are the artist standing here looking at it?” asked Buckley. “This is one of my dreams come true when I was a kid,” declared Kowa.

The students work will be display in our WNED studio Horizon Gallery through January 31st.  Tuesday evening students and parents gathered at WNED. The artwork was judged and the following students were honored for their artwork:

4-9

First Prize:

Title: Children Can Change for Peace

Artist: Ariana Rose

Age: 8

School # NON BPS

Parent: Tracy Rose

Honorable Mention:

Title: Peace in the Sky

Artist: Ayda Ozay and Mae Herington

Age: 6

School # 32

Teacher:

10-15

First Prize:

Title: Untitled

Artist: Astrid Nicole Lopez Ribot

Age: 15

School # 198 IPREP

Teacher: Erin Kaminski

Honorable Mention:

Title: Inner Strength

Artist: Hannah Jones

Age 14

School #212

Teacher: Kelly Horsman

16-21

First Prize:

Title: Peace Takes Flight

Artist: Yuliana Santos

Age: 17

School # 212

Teacher: Jackie Hart

Honorable Mention:

Title: Equality amongst Difference

Artist: Lynette Cordero

Age: 17

School #212

Teacher: Jackie Hart

Buffalo art
Buffalo Public school students artwork
Michele Agosto

