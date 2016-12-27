Civil rights leader doubts claims about Paladino's involvement with Ellicott Development

A community activist who opposed tax breaks for a project launched by a company with ties to Carl Paladino is reacting to a recent controversy. Frank Mesiah, the former president of the regional NAACP, is questioning claims that Paladino has not had involvement in day-to-day operations of Ellicott Development for years.

Company CEO William Paladino made the comment as he distanced Ellicott Development from his father's insults that targeted President Obama and the First Lady. The younger Paladino called the comments "disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary." But William Paladino said his father has no involvement in the company, even though he remains chairman. Mesiah told WBFO he remains skeptical.

“I have not seen anything from the history or the record now of Carl Paladino having divested himself from Ellicott Development,” Mesiah said. “I’m just not ready to believe that he has no influence when his name is part of, I imagine, part of the whole ownership of Ellicott Development.

Mesiah says the company should release reports that prove Paladino is no longer involved.

“They’re all part of the same family, and we’re not sitting there in those family meetings to know the impact of a Carl Paladino on the family relationship with Ellicott Development,” Mesiah said.

Three months ago, Mesiah tried unsuccessfully to block government incentives for a housing project launched by Ellicott Development. Mesiah sat on the board of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency until he stepped down as president of the NAACP. The agency approved the tax breaks over his objections. Mesiah says he remains convinced that a company with ties to Carl Paladino should not receive tax breaks.

Ellicott Development did not return calls for comment.