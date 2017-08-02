Coast Guard commander on Great Lakes retires Wednesday

By 30 minutes ago
Originally published on August 1, 2017 10:23 am

The first woman to lead the Coast Guard district that covers the Great Lakes is retiring Wednesday. 

In the two years Rear Admiral June Ryan has been Commander of the 9th District, the winters have been mild.  And there hasn’t really been a need for ice-breaking – what she calls the Coast Guard Great Lakes' greatest challenge.


But she says there’s another challenge – one she’ll continue to fight for, even after she retires. It comes with increased recreational boating on the Great Lakes, especially people using kayaks and canoes.

“Our greatest challenge is a lot of them don’t wear lifejackets, and then they’re very easy – canoes and kayaks are very easy to tip over, so they end up in the water more frequently than any other boater,” Ryan said.

Statistics show it’s a big problem. Nationwide, 83 percent of boating accident victims who drowned last year were not wearing a lifejacket.

Ryan is retiring to stay in Cleveland with her family – but will miss her Coast Guard family as well.

“I joined because my father was a patriot, and encouraged me," she said. "I joined the Coast Guard and realized it is very much like a family.

“I went to my first unit and I had 30 big brothers that were doing nothing but watching out for me.”

She’s had a lot of firsts in her career – she was the first woman in Coast Guard history to go from enlisted all the way to Admiral.

And for her last “first”, Ryan is passing the torch to another woman: Rear Admiral Joanna Nunan.

Nunan says she looks forward to continuing the work Ryan has done and maintaining communication with federal, state, and local partners – including Canada. “Part of my job is really to cultivate these relationships and these partnerships to make sure we are working together on the important issues,” said Nunan.

Nunan will stay in Cleveland for the next two years. 

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
U.S. Coast Guard
coast guard
Great Lakes

Related Content

102-year-old Coast Guard veteran honored

By Jul 28, 2017

Seventy-five years ago, the SPARS were created to take the job of thousands of Coast Guardsmen who had to leave their posts to fight in World War II. 

Mabel Johnson was one of them – she enlisted in 1943 and was first sent to Cleveland.  The 102-year old returned Thursday for a visit.


Replicas of Columbus ships stir protests

By 37 minutes ago

Two replica Christopher Columbus ships are sailing across the Great Lakes this summer, offering visitors a chance to learn about the famous explorer's voyages. But some say the ships only tell half of a story.


Why did the Asian carp cross Lake Michigan's electric barrier? This scientist's on the case.

By editor Jul 31, 2017

An Asian Carp was caught recently in a place where it shouldn’t be – beyond an electric barrier meant to keep the species out of Lake Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes. Researchers at Southern Illinois University are trying to figure out just how it got there.


Divers chronicle Great Lakes shipwreck that left 32 dead

By Jul 24, 2017

There’s more than just fish and sand in the Great Lakes.   According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Michigan, there are over 6,000 shipwrecks in the lakes – and an estimated 30,000 lives lost.