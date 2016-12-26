Code Blue 32 expands homeless help program

By 48 minutes ago

The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless has announced an expansion of its Code Blue initiative to provide the homeless with warm facilities on cold nights.

Credit City of Buffalo

Effective immediately, Code Blue 32 will be enacted when temperatures or wind chills are between 16 and 32 degrees. Currently Code Blue takes effect at 15 degrees.

The new plan is the result of an order from Governor Andrew Cuomo, to provide shelter to those at risk from below freezing temperatures, and requiring shelters to expand hours of operation to allow affected individuals to stay indoors during cold weather.

Code Blue overnight shelters are located at the Matt Urban Hope Center, 385 Paderewski Drive and Harbor House, at 241 Genesee Street.

Tags: 
Code Blue

Related Content

Code Blue is back in season, with significant changes

By Michael Mroziak Nov 18, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The people who administer the winter homeless emergency program known as Code Blue are preparing for another season. But this year, there are significant changes including new venues where homeless will be taken.