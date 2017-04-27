Collins: Plan 2014 causing Lake Ontario flooding

By 2 minutes ago

Lake Ontario's rising water is furthering Congressman Chris Collins' push for the repeal of an environmental plan adopted late in President Barack Obama's administration.

The U.S.-Canadian International Joint Commission approved Plan 2014 as a way to improve environmental conditions along the lake and the St. Lawrence River by letting water levels rise and fall more naturally. However,  the Republican congressman says it is causing damaging flooding along the shoreline.

As of Wednesday, the Lake Ontario water level was about 20 inches above average. The commission says the rainy April is the cause and that the levels would be about the same with or without Plan 2014.

Collins and fellow New York Congressman John Katko have written to President Donald Trump urging him to pull out of the bi-national agreement.

Tags: 
IJC
International Joint Commission
US-Canada
Lake Ontario
Chris Collins
donald trump
Plan 2014

Related Content

International Joint Commission Visits Buffalo

By Mar 28, 2017

U.S. and Canadian commissioners representing the Great Lakes met in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday to hear from environmental groups and the public on the region’s progress.

The International Joint Commission's U.S. Chair, Lana Pollack, opened with a message: “What we’re here today to do is to hear from some experts, hear from the public, and thereby advise the governments in both countries as well as local jurisdictions on how lakes can best be protected."

State of emergency declared along Lake Ontario

By Apr 20, 2017

Rising levels on Lake Ontario have prompted officials in counties near Buffalo and Rochester to declare a state of emergency.

Officials said they expect higher than normal water levels over the next few days and into the weekend -- with a possibility of flooding.

Niagara County prepares for flooding from Lake Ontario

By & Apr 23, 2017
Lake Ontario Waterkeeper

Niagara County is still in a state of emergency. On Saturday, Niagara County firefighters along with other volunteers joined the Olcott Fire Company in an effort to combat rising waters along Lake Ontario.