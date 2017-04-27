Collins: Plan 2014 causing Lake Ontario flooding

Lake Ontario's rising water is furthering Congressman Chris Collins' push for the repeal of an environmental plan adopted late in President Barack Obama's administration.

The U.S.-Canadian International Joint Commission approved Plan 2014 as a way to improve environmental conditions along the lake and the St. Lawrence River by letting water levels rise and fall more naturally. However, the Republican congressman says it is causing damaging flooding along the shoreline.

As of Wednesday, the Lake Ontario water level was about 20 inches above average. The commission says the rainy April is the cause and that the levels would be about the same with or without Plan 2014.

Collins and fellow New York Congressman John Katko have written to President Donald Trump urging him to pull out of the bi-national agreement.