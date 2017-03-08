Colorful sculpture to make its debut at Metro station

By 1 hour ago

Few people would expect to find a sprawling sculpture of a DNA-like structure in a public transit station.

But given the fact that Allen-Medical Campus Metro Station is a transit gateway to the growing Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, officials say it’s a fitting home for a sculpture called “Gut Flora.”

Credit Albright-Knox Art Gallery

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery commissioned the work for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority as part of an effort to promote public art.

Artist Shasti O’Leary Soundant created the work which will be 15 feet tall and 25 feet wide.  The sculpture, which will be installed this spring, is made up of 260 pieces that are designed to resemble a “beneficial bacteria colony” that is required to keep people healthy.

WBFO talked with Aaron Ott, curator of public art at the Albright-Knox. He noted that the station is the base of the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Aaron Ott, public art curator at Albright-Knox Art Gallery
Credit Albright-Knox Art Gallery

“The composition really had some resonance with the fact that this work was going to the newly renovated Allen street station for the NFTA where people are coming through the tunnels to their work experience or to the campus,” Ott said.

The work will stretch from the station’s floor to its ceiling, making it easy to see through the station windows on Main Street.  Ott said the work, which is being fabricated at Rigidized Metals Corp., will be quite vivid.

“It’s put together in this sort of interlocking forms, each one of which is independently powder coated in these very bright colors,” he said. “So it’ll be this moment in the station where you get this really kind of surprise of color in a space that is otherwise kind of neutral.”

Tags: 
Public art
public art project
Albright-Knox Art Gallery
Aaron Ott
Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority
Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus
University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Allen-Medical Campus Metro Station
NFTA Metro Rail
WBFO Arts & Culture Desk
WBFO Health Desk

Related Content

Mural symbolizes unity between Buffalo's east and west sides

By Sep 13, 2016
Michael Mroziak/WBFO News

A new mural unveiled Monday by the Albright Knox Gallery was created as an ode to unity between Buffalo's east and west sides.

New public art unveiled at Canalside

By Chris Caya May 6, 2015
Chris Caya/WBFO news

Another public artwork Silent Poets  has been installed at Canalside. Visitors will find the two poets sitting about 20-feet in the air on platforms atop separate poles in the Great Lawn next to the Central Wharf.

Whimsical 'Shark Girl' sculpture unveiled at Canalside

By Ashley Hirtzel Aug 27, 2014
Ashley Hirtzel / WBFO

An unusual public sculpture was unveiled at Canalside in downtown Buffalo Tuesday. The art project is one of several to be unveiled across the region as part of the Public Art Initiative, which is a collaborative effort between the city of Buffalo, Erie County, and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Unveils Public Art

By Eric O'Connor

Buffalo, NY – The Buffalo Niagara Campus is the new home to two pieces of public art. One piece, "A Favorable Birdict," is a colorful, metallic sculpture in the shape of a 40-foot bird. It's hoped that this and the other piece will spur patients and visitors to the campus to utilize green space. The sculpture's creator, Bill Wilson, said public art is a good way to bring his craft to a much larger audience.