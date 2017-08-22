Coming in 2024 -- the Great Lakes solar eclipse

Originally published on August 22, 2017

In the after-glow of Monday's eclipse, we can start looking forward to an even more exciting event for the Great Lakes region: the 2024 total solar eclipse.

On April 8, 2024, an eclipse will move diagonally across North America, coming up from Mexico and moving out to sea in Newfoundland.

That southwest-to-northeast sweep will bring a total eclipse to virtually all of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, with cities like Buffalo and Cleveland smack in the middle of the path.

Toronto and Detroit will see 99 percent coverage, and Chicago won't be far behind at 94 percent.

Weather permitting, the 2024 eclipse promises to be even better than this year's.

For Monday's eclipse, the duration of totality lasted from 0:20 over Kansas City, Kan., to 2:40 over Carbondale, Ill., the Mother Nature Network notes. The 2024 eclipse will average nearly 4:00 along the path of totality.

For an interactive map showing the path of the eclipse, duration and other data, check out timeanddate.

