Coming to a store near you: Wegmans offering grocery delivery

Wegmans is bringing home delivery to Buffalo and several other cities.

The supermarket chain announced in June that it had a partnership with a company called Instacart, which allowed some Wegmans shoppers in Northern Virginia and Maryland to complete their grocery shopping online.

Now, Wegmans and Instacart, a San Francisco based company, say the home delivery will be available in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse in August.

Instacart waives the delivery fee on new customers’ first orders.

After that, delivery starts at $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited free one-hour deliveries on orders over $35 for an annual fee.

After a free trial period, the annual fee varies by location from $99 to $149. In addition, Wegmans adds a price increase to the various items to cover the cost of shopping customer orders.