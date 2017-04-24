Coming to a theater near you: alcohol?

In New York State, legislators are again set to debate whether alcoholic beverages should be served in movie theaters, after previous attempts at formal legislation fell apart during state budget negotiations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first introduced the law that would allow alcoholic beverages to be sold to patrons of legal age with tickets for films rated PG-13, R or NC-17.

State law currently permits theaters with licensed restaurants attached to them to serve alcoholic beverages. However, Joe Masher, chief operating officer of Bow Tie Cinemas, says this applies to fewer than 10 theaters statewide.

Alcohol sales have become popular among some theaters trying to boost attendance. The Motion Picture Association of America reports that admissions sales nationwide have remained relatively flat in recent years.