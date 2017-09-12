Common Core responds to critics with name change, tweaks

By 55 minutes ago

New York education leaders have tweaked and renamed the Common Core learning standards in response to criticism over the way they were written and implemented.

Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

A Board of Regents committee on Monday approved the reworked Next Generation Learning Standards for English and math, with plans to fully implement them with the start of the 2020-21 school year. Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said that will give teachers and students time to adjust before the standards become the basis for statewide testing.

The state's rapid switch to Common Core-based assessments led to widespread boycotts of the annual tests given to third- through eighth-graders. The standards, first adopted in 2011, outline the skills students should have at each grade level.

Students will be tested on the Next Generation standards beginning in 2021.

Tags: 
Common Core
Board of Regents
MaryEllen Elia
Education
Schools
classroom
new york state
Next Generation

Related Content

Common Core education testing time shortened

By Jun 13, 2017

Next spring, New York's students will spend two days on standardized math and English tests instead of three. The State Board of Regents has approved the change and will vote Tuesday to make it official.

Around one-third of NY students pass Year 3 Common Core exams

By Aug 13, 2015
WBFO News file photo

State Education officials say there’s some improvement in the Common Core related Math and English tests taken by third through eighth graders this year, but admit that two thirds of the students who took the test are still, essentially, failing the exams.

Budget hearing focuses on Common Core testing

By Jan 28, 2016
Photo from Karen Dewitt

The state’s education commissioner Mary Ellen Elia spent nearly four hours before the legislative budget committees on Wednesday.