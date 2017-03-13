Computer maker Bak USA expanding, with eye on schools

By 48 minutes ago

Bak USA is expanding its production facilities in downtown Buffalo to meet increasing demands for the company's computers.

Bak has taken over a second floor in its production center in the old Sheehan Hospital on Michigan Avenue and begun to build its computers in the space. Its workforce is now up to 80 people and hoping to increase to 100 next year.

Chief Marketing Officer Jason Drewniak says the target market is in schools, where the company is battling the traditional king of school computers, Apple, and the new power, Chromebooks. He says Bak has a story that appeals to schools and offers Microsoft software.
 

Credit Bak USA

"School districts are looking for devices that are purpose-built for their students," Drewniak says. "So it's the right size. It has the right applications. It has eight hours of battery life. It can stand up to a fourth grader's wear and tear. That's where they turn to Bak USA and our two in one laptop."

Drewniak says the company works closely with school IT administrators so all the software the school wants is installed by Bak. That means when the computers arrive at the school, they can be handed out to students ready to go.

Tags: 
BAK USA
Computers
computer maker
Buffalo
WBFO Business Desk

Related Content

Bak computers expanding again, besting global giants

By Mar 8, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

Buffalo's homegrown computer maker showed off its new expansion and manufacturing operation on Buffalo's East Side on Tuesday. Bak USA headquarters continues to expand in Compass East, on the site of the old Sheehan Hospital.

Local tablet maker tripling in size

By Aug 19, 2016
BakUSA.com

The co-owner of Bak USA is praising the City of Buffalo, the University at Buffalo and the state's Start-Up NY program for fueling his company's "unbelievably fast" growth in such a short time. J.P. and Ulla Bak started the mobile computer manufacturing facility in March 2014 and is already planning to triple its floor space and add another 125 jobs over the next year.

Buffalo-made Bak USA launches new device for students

By Sep 14, 2016
Bak USA

Mobile computers made in Buffalo, by Bak USA, are now available through Microsoft Direct across the U.S. and Canada. The new partnership coincides with the launch of Bak's newest product geared for young students.