Congressional Budget Office weighs in on the next 30 years

If you want to be loved, you don’t go to work for the Congressional Budget Office. The non-partisan agency’s job is to make economic projections and provide Congress with all sorts of budget data. Data that fails to account for all sorts of possibilities and invariably makes somebody unhappy. The agency earned the wrath of the new administration earlier this month, for instance, after projecting that the Republican health care bill would drive up the deficit and leave millions of people uninsured. Today the CBO will deliver a much bigger projection: its annual 30-year budget outlook.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.