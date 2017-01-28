Congressman Brian Higgins pushes Pedestrian friendly Scajaquada Corridor

Construction for the Scajaquada Corridor Project could start by the end of the year but not before community leaders formally submit public comments on how to improve the $101 million project.

On Saturday Congressman Brian Higgins and Assemblyman Sean Ryan spoke at Marcy Casino in Delaware Park to push for "people-friendly" features in the new corridor design. Higgins says they're input will take a good project and make it better.

"They'll still have a transportation project that meets the objective of moving vehicles through this area", says Higgins. "But you will also have a balance of park and pedestrian features to soften the impact of this roadway in the local community."

Higgins says that the highways that divided Olmstead Parks over 60 years ago disconnected neighborhoods, created barriers and removed parks and parkways that helped to build stronger, connected communities. He says pedestrian-friendly features will add to the life quality in the park environment.