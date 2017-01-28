Congressman Brian Higgins pushes Pedestrian friendly Scajaquada Corridor

By 4 seconds ago

Construction for the Scajaquada Corridor Project could start by the end of the year but not before community leaders formally submit public comments on how to improve the $101 million project.

Credit Jeannine O'Brian/WBFO

On Saturday Congressman Brian Higgins and Assemblyman Sean Ryan spoke at Marcy Casino in Delaware Park to push for "people-friendly" features in the new corridor design. Higgins says they're input will take a good project and make it better.

"They'll still have a transportation project that meets the objective of moving vehicles through this area", says Higgins. "But you will also have a balance of park and pedestrian features to soften the impact of this roadway in the local community."

Higgins says that the highways that divided Olmstead Parks over 60 years ago disconnected neighborhoods, created barriers and removed parks and parkways that helped to build stronger, connected communities.  He says pedestrian-friendly features will add to the life quality in the park environment.

 

Scajaquada Expressway
Scajaquada Corridor Project
brian higgins

Related Content

DOT plan for Scajaquada Boulevard needs work, crowd says

By Jan 26, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

The State Department of Transportation wants to start awarding construction contracts late this year to turn the Scajaquada Expressway into Scajaquada Boulevard. However, a packed house Wednesday night suggested the plan still is not right, after 15 years of studies and a toddler's death.


Scajaquada speeders face beefed up police enforcement

By Jun 3, 2016

If you're among the motorists who have been thumbing their noses at the 30 mph speed limit on the Scajaquada Expressway, Buffalo's top law enforcer says there will soon be a greater chance that you'll be slapped with a speeding ticket.

NYS DOT says Scajaquada 'urban boulevard' plans moving forward

By Jul 7, 2016
WBFO's Mike Desmond

Planning is moving forward to turn the Scajaquada Expressway into an urban boulevard.

Brian Higgins weighs in on education reform

By & Dec 26, 2016
WBFO file photo

WBFO News recently sat down with Western New York Congressman Brian Higgins before he heads back to Washington under the new Trump administration. We asked Higgins about his concerns for the future of education, especially for children living in poverty that attend Buffalo Public Schools.