Congressman Higgins: President should “allay fears, not stoke them”

Western New York Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins spoke with reporters Monday about immigration and congressional town halls. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says the democratic lawmaker is unsure how those in Washington will find a "middle ground."

WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Congressman Brian Higgins is unsure how those in Washington will find a 'middle ground'.

"You should seek to allay fears, not stoke them,” stated Congressman Higgins.

Congressman Higgins responding to a question Monday in Buffalo about President Trump's stance on immigration. Higgins pointed out that the first travel ban was shut down. But he calls on the President to provide accurate information in order to alleviate fears.

“The President of the United States, the leader of the free world, should provide good, accurate information, good facts about potential threats and present them to the American people as to what we are doing to marshal the resources of the federal government to address those things,” Higgins explained.

Reporters also asked Higgins about being a strong supporter of hosting “Congress on Your Corner” meetings with residents. Republican Congressman Chris Collins is facing protests for failing to host town halls and Republican Congressman Tom Reed, who held a batch of town hall sessions over the weekend, faced opposition.

“When you have a large, geographic district – a lot of area – it’s important to have a town hall meeting. We will be engaging with citizens in large and small groups over the next several weeks.

Higgins stopped short of criticizing Collins, saying each member of congress has their "own unique way" of communicating with constituents.

“And I wouldn’t presume to know what’s effective for somebody else. We know what works for us, we know what works for our community and we will continue to be responsive to groups both large and small to groups who want to communicate about the health care issue and about any other issue going on in Washington today,” Higgins said.