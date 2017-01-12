Contamination delays Niagara Scenic Parkway project

New York's $40 million Niagara Scenic Parkway project will be completed this summer after the discovery of contaminants in soil nearby delayed work for several months.

The beautification phase of construction to replace a portion of the Robert Moses Parkway just north of Niagara Falls was supposed to be finished by the end of 2016.

Falls Mayor Paul Dyster says most of the contaminants were located on the other side of the parkway. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is working with the Department of Health to ensure no one is in danger.

Open space, scenic overlooks and recreational trails are replacing a two-mile stretch of the road. Dyster says roadwork will continue through the winter and landscaping should be completed in July.