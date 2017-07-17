Could buying into Medicare be answer to GOP health care bill?

By 4 minutes ago
  • National Publiuc Radio

Both Republicans and Democrats are saying the Senate health care bill will not pass, even if an actual vote is delayed longer. WBFO talked with Congressman Brian Higgins, who says it is time to look beyond the plan for something new.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senator John McCain's surgery means the vote will have to be delayed until he returns, even though McCain has been a vocal critic of the bill. McConnell needs 50 of the 52 Republican senators to vote for the bill - assuming Vice President Mike Pence would break any tie - but the party does not have the 50.

Higgins says that is why he is working with a couple of other congressman on a plan to allow people aged 50-64 to buy Medicare coverage. The South Buffalo Democrat says it is needed because the present bill is so bad, citing the legislation allowing pre-existing conditions not to be covered.

"They say that if you seek a waiver and you stand on your head and you do a million different things, you might be able to get coverage," says Higgins. "The reality is an insurance company could you still write you a policy under their bill and if you have a kid who's struck with childhood cancer that policy would not have to cover your kid's cancer treatment."

Obamacare required pre-existing condition coverage. That is why Higgins is attacking provisions in the proposed legislation that allows insurance companies to offer health coverage that does not actually cover much because the limits are so narrow and deductibles are so high.

Higgins says the Medicare purchase would make a lot of changes in health care.

"Simply allowing people at their own expense to buy in to Medicare at age 50 to 64 would not only provide additional leverage to drive down costs for both drugs, prescription drugs and health care, but it would also serve to stabilize the private insurance market," he says.

Higgins says the United States spends more than any other country and gets worse results in care, compared to other countries. No replacement for the Affordable Care Act means it stays in place, with all parts of it staying in effect.

"Those will stay in place if there is no repeal vote and I think this puts Congress back at Square One of trying to embrace the components of the Affordable Care Act that people do like and finding ways to build on that," he says.

Tags: 
brian higgins
medicare
obamacare
Affordable Care Act
health care

Related Content

Faso-Collins amendment retained in Senate health bill

By Bret Jaspers Jun 25, 2017
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The health care bill unveiled in the U.S. Senate Friday retains provisions that relate to New York's Medicaid program.

New York faces hard hit from Senate health bill

By Jun 25, 2017
WBFO News File Photo

New York will be hit hard if the health care bill introduced in the Senate becomes law.

5 Things To Watch As GOP Health Bill Moves To The Senate

By Julie Rovner May 5, 2017

After weeks of will-they-or-won't-they tensions, the House managed to pass its GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act on Thursday by a razor-thin margin. The vote was 217-213.

Democrats who lost the battle are still convinced they may win the political war. As the Republicans reached a majority for the bill, Democrats on the House floor began chanting, "Na, na, na, na ... hey, hey, hey ... goodbye." They say Republicans could lose their seats for supporting a bill that could cause so much disruption in voters' health care.

Trump Ultimatum For House GOP: Vote On Health Bill Or Affordable Care Act Stands

By Mar 24, 2017

Updated at 9:48 p.m. ET

The White House issued an ultimatum to House Republicans on Thursday: Vote for the current GOP health care replacement plan or leave the Affordable Care Act in place and suffer the political consequences.