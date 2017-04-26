Could we power our economy with old buildings?

If we focused on preserving old buildings instead of building new ones, could we make our economy bigger and stronger? Stephanie Meeks is the CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a non-profit that protects historical sites in the United States. In this interview with Marketplace host, Kai Ryssdal, Meeks talks about why our economy needs old buildings, what types of places we need to do a better job protecting, and how they prioritize what gets saved, and what doesn't.

