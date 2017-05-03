Countdown to renew Kendra's Law in state legislature

By 34 minutes ago

A New York program that allows court-ordered therapy for thousands of seriously mentally ill people will expire next month if the Legislature doesn't renew it.

Advocates say research supports making the 18-year-old policy permanent, but opponents say involuntary psychiatric treatment violates rights and stigmatizes the mentally ill.

More than 4,000 New Yorkers are treated annually under Kendra's Law, which passed in 1999 after Kendra Webdale was pushed in front of a subway train by a man with untreated schizophrenia. It is has since been temporarily re-authorized twice, but New York lawmakers have balked at making the law permanent.

The Republican-led Senate this week passed a bill to make the law permanent and it is now up for consideration in the Assembly. Lawmakers could also decide to pass another five-year extension.

Tags: 
new york state
mental illness
Kendra's Law
senate
Assembly

Related Content

A Mother And Son Live, And Cope, With Mental Illness

By editor Aug 2, 2013

One day after the school shootings in Newtown, Conn., last December, Liza Long wrote a blog post urging the country to focus on treatment for the nation's mentally ill youth. In it, she shared the story of her own son, "Michael" (not his real name). "I live with a son who is mentally ill," she wrote for The Blue Review.

Family Voice Network Targets Mental Illness in Children

By Mark Scott

Buffalo, NY – Mental health advocates in the area are creating awareness about emotional problems in children and the help that is available to them and their families.