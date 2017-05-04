Counterfeit bills making rounds in Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about funny money making the rounds in the area.

Sheriff James Voutour said several counterfeit bills have been passed at several businesses in the Lockport-Newfane area. The money generally has been $50 and $100 bills in U.S. currency.

They also have had Asian writing on the front and back of the bills. The Sheriff says suspects have been purchasing the bills online.

He is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 438-3393 or 438-3332, or email Criminal Investigation Bureau Investigator Brett Thompson at brett.thompson@niagaracounty.com.