Country Market returns to downtown

The Downtown Country Market celebrated the start of its 35th season, on Main Street, in Buffalo, on Thursday.

Vendors were offering a variety of items including kettle corn, fruit and vegetables, baked goods and more, between Court and Church Streets. Sara Andrew, with Schwab Farms says, she's enjoyed working her family's stand since she was a young girl.

"My grandparents started the farm in the 1950s. And since then it's really grown. We have a bakery. We have a deli. Full store out in Gasport. But we get to come down and bring our fresh fruits and vegetables and all our baked goods. And we get to meet people down here," Andrew said.

Just down Main Street, Cohen Sulzvach was selling Sweet Kettle Korn and said she enjoys seeing many repeat customers.

"It's busy as long as the weather is nice and people come out. We do a really great job down here. Everybody is super cool," Sulzvach said.

The Downtown Country Market between Court and Church Streets runs every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 AM till 2:30 PM through October.