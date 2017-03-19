Crowds call on Cuomo for Voter Reform

Many gathered at Battery Park in New York City Sunday afternoon rallying to resist voter suppression.

The group Common Cause New York along with 30 other organizations are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo and state legislature for voter modernization. Early voting and automatic voter registration were included in Cuomo's previous state of the state address speeches, however there were no allotted funds for them in last year's state budget. Common Cause New York is urging Cuomo and state legislature to include voter reform in this year's budget which is due in April.