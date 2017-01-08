Cuomo announces new plan to improve voting

On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his ninth proposal of the 2017 State of the State Address.

He introduced The Democracy Project which will modernize voting and is believed to increase participation among New Yorkers. The new plan involves adopting an automatic registration system. Cuomo plans to have information received at the DMV streamlined to the County Board of Elections. He proposes same day registration which allows New Yorkers to register and vote on the same day. Cuomo's plan would also require every county to have a minimum of one voting poll site open for early voters up to 12 days before election day.