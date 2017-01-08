Cuomo announces new plan to improve voting

By 4 seconds ago

On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his ninth proposal of the 2017 State of the State Address.

Credit WBFO News File Photo

He introduced The Democracy Project which will modernize voting and is believed to increase participation among New Yorkers. The new plan involves adopting an automatic registration system. Cuomo plans to have information received at the DMV streamlined to the County Board of Elections. He proposes same day registration which allows New Yorkers to register and vote on the same day. Cuomo's plan would also require every county to have a minimum of one voting poll site open for early voters up to 12 days before election day.

Tags: 
State of the State Address
Governor Andrew Cuomo
voting
voting registration

Related Content

Members of Senate and Assembly to skip Cuomo's State of the State Address

By 23 hours ago

Top Democrat and Republican members of the Senate and Assembly are not attending Governor Cuomo's State of the State Address.

Ridesharing push for Buffalo continues

By Jan 6, 2017
Chris Caya / WBFO News

Ahead of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Regional State of the State Address in Buffalo Monday, there is a new push to make ridesharing a priority this session. A diverse group turned out at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Thursday to voice their support. 