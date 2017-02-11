Cuomo calls on EPA to set drinking water standard

By 48 minutes ago

Governor Cuomo is calling on the federal Environmental Protection Agency to establish an official drinking water standard for the unregulated contaminant 1,4-dioxane.

Governor Cuomo and several New York State officials have signed a letter stating it is a national issue. That includes...

  • New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker
  • New York State Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos
  • Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone
  • New York State Assembly Environmental Conservation Chair Steve Englebright
  • Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken
  • Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn
  • Suffolk County Water Authority CEO Jeff Szabo
  • Stony Brook Center for Clean Water Technology Co-Director Dr. Harold Walker

The letter adds if no action is taken by the federal government to regulate 1,4-dioxane, New York will move to set a state Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL).

The MCL is the legal threshold set by the EPA limiting the amount of a given substance in public water systems.

Tags: 
andrew cuomo
EPA
Drinking Water
Governor Andrew Cuomo
buffalo water authority
Erie County Water Authoirty

Related Content

EPA reverses course, highlights fracking contamination of drinking water

By Scott Tong and Tom Scheck Dec 13, 2016
DP%203.jpg
Scott Tong and Tom Scheck

This story was reported in conjunction with APM Reports

In a reversal, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released the final version of a six-year, $29 million study today, highlighting the conclusion that hydraulic fracturing has caused some contamination to drinking water resources across the country.

Fluoride In Drinking Water? No Thanks, Says Florida County

By Greg Allen Nov 15, 2011

The federal Centers for Disease Control calls fluoridated water one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 20th century. But many people still aren't convinced.

In Florida, opponents recently persuaded Pinellas County commissioners to stop adding fluoride to the water supply — a practice the county began in 2003. By the end of the year, Pinellas will once again be the largest county in Florida without fluoridated water.

Congressman Collins outraged at Cuomo's free college ride for inmates

By Feb 21, 2014
WBFO News file photo

The blow-back continues over Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to give convicts a free college education. As WBFO's Chris Caya reports - legislation will be proposed on Capital Hill to bar Cuomo from funding the program with federal tax dollars.

 