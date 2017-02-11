Cuomo calls on EPA to set drinking water standard

Governor Cuomo is calling on the federal Environmental Protection Agency to establish an official drinking water standard for the unregulated contaminant 1,4-dioxane.
Governor Cuomo and several New York State officials have signed a letter stating it is a national issue. That includes...
- New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker
- New York State Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos
- Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone
- New York State Assembly Environmental Conservation Chair Steve Englebright
- Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken
- Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn
- Suffolk County Water Authority CEO Jeff Szabo
- Stony Brook Center for Clean Water Technology Co-Director Dr. Harold Walker
The letter adds if no action is taken by the federal government to regulate 1,4-dioxane, New York will move to set a state Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL).
The MCL is the legal threshold set by the EPA limiting the amount of a given substance in public water systems.