Cuomo deploys emergency personnel to help with hurricane recovery

The New York Air National Guard is heading to Texas and Louisiana to respond to Hurricane Harvey. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he deployed the emergency personnel to aid the recovery effort.

Rescue teams, maintenance and support staff from the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard will work with emergency responders in Texas. They're bringing with them three rescue helicopters, a rescue plane and several boats and watercraft.

"As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate the Gulf Coast, I am deploying emergency personnel and equipment to help mitigate damage and aid in the recovery effort," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers first-hand know the damage Mother Nature can cause, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with Louisiana and Texas."

Cuomo cited the nation's resolve in helping New York State during Hurricane Sandy. New York dispatched a multi-agency team of more than 300 individuals to assist Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.