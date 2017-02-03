Cuomo distorting school aid picture, report says

The Alliance for Quality Education says Gov. Andrew Cuomo is misleading the public in a debate about school funding. The school advocacy group has published a new report that criticizes the governor's proposed education spending plan and his attempts to defend it.

The report called "Alternative Facts and Historical Fiction: Fact Checking Governor Cuomo on School Aid" does not mince words. It accuses Cuomo of distorting his record with education funding, like his claim that school aid funding has grown by $6 billion during his tenure.

The report finds that number is actually closer to $4 billion. While they acknowledge that Cuomo is proposing spending a record amount on education in his budget, the report says previous administrations actually enacted larger year-to-year increases.

The critical report is part of the Alliance for Quality Education's multi-year campaign to get billions more in school aid for districts like Buffalo that suffer from high poverty rates. The Alliance says Cuomo's budget falls short of what is needed to help those schools provide a sound education.