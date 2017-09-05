Cuomo gets mixed voter review in latest Siena poll

There is good news and bad news for Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the most recent Siena College poll.

While the Democrat’s favorability rating rebounded with Republicans and downstate voters this month, his downward slide continues in the eyes of upstate voters.

"Right now 56 percent of upstate voters view Cuomo unfavorably compared to only 38 percent who view him favorably," said Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg. The governor's overall favorability rating with registered voters across the state is up from July when it hit a low for the year.

When it comes to job performance, New Yorker voters who responded to the Siena poll gave Cuomo poor marks on the economy, taxes, primary education, infrastructure, and mass transit.

But Greenberg said it's too early to consider the governor a vulnerable candidate for re-election.

"Any potential Democratic primary for governor is a year away. The general election is 14 months away and it politics, that is a lifetime. A lot can change and a lot will change between now and then," he said.

Next year, 48 percent of New Yorkers said they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo, while 44 percent said they prefer someone else.

According to the Siena poll, one-fifth of voters have now read or heard about the fact that they will be asked to decide in November whether the state should hold a constitutional convention. That is a 14 percent increase from last month. However, 58 percent of voters say they have still heard nothing about the issue.

Of those who are aware of the upcoming vote, they support the idea of a constitutional convention by a narrow margin of 44 to 33 percent. Twenty-two percent were undecided.