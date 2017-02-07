Cuomo kicks off free tuition tour at Buffalo State

Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared at SUNY Buffalo State Tuesday to drum up support for his free tuition plan, the Excelsior Scholarship Campaign.

Cuomo's visit was the first stop on a tour to promote his proposed scholarship program. More than 600 students and supporters gathered for the rally. Governor Cuomo encouraged Buffalo State students to rally behind his free tuition plan.

Cuomo used the theme of affordability and calls to make college tuition free for New York's middle-class families. He explained how families struggle with the cost of college.

“Fathers and mothers are sitting around saying ‘I don’t know how to pay for college. How do I afford this, make it work? I’m afraid that my child is not going to have a better life than I have.’ And that’s what the fuel of the American Dream was — every generation was going to do better than the next. And now you're doubting if you child is going to be able to achieve what you achieved,” Cuomo declared.

The Governor said students need a college education to be in the new economy. But Cuomo has not provided specific details of how the state would pay for the plan. However, he did point out the state has a $30 billion education budget.

“But it is a minuscule amount of $30 billion dollars and it is well worth our expenditures,” said Cuomo. “The critics will raise two points — first of all it’s too expensive. It cost $163 million, which sounds like a lot of money. I would say you think we can’t afford to do it. I think we can’t afford not to do it. Otherwise, we will have the economy pass us by.”

If approved, about 80 percent of Western New Yorkers would be eligible. Cuomo is urging support from the state legislature so college is affordable for more students.

“We have to get in past in this state and that’s the message to the Assembly and to the Senate, pass this — let New York lead. Let’s renew the dream and you watch the nation follow,” shouted Cuomo.

