Cuomo orders investigation into racist flyers in Lewiston

On Saturday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is ordering an investigation into the flyers with racist messages that circulated around the Village of Lewiston earlier this week.

Credit WBFO file photo

"As a New Yorker, I was disgusted and offended by the fliers promoting a white nationalist group in Lewiston", said Cuomo. "These messages contradict all that we stand for as New Yorkers."

Cuomo says State Police will work with local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation to find those responsible for distributing the fliers and determine whether it is connected to any bias-related incident in the state.

"In New York, we are one inclusive family, and we recognize that our diversity is our greatest strength", said Cuomo. "Bigotry and hate have no place here, and we have no tolerance for intolerance.‎"

Police say those responsible could face a litter charge. There were no threats made on the fliers.

