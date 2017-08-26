Cuomo promises aid in recovery from Hurricane Harvey

Governor Andrew Cuomo is preparing the state's emergency response teams for possible deployment to Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to hover over that region for an extended period, bringing damaging winds and up to three feet of rain. Cuomo stated that he has spoken to the Governors of both states, promising them the equipment and personnel they need to aid in recovery.

Cuomo cited the nation's resolve in helping New York State during Hurricane Sandy. "New York knows first-hand the dangers of Mother Nature's anger. We have felt the damage that extreme weather can cause time and time again, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with Louisiana and Texas as they prepare for Hurricane Harvey."