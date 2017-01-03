Cuomo proposes tuition-free college for eligible New York residents

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to make public colleges and universities in the state tuition-free for eligible students. Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday at LaGuardia Community College in Queens.

“It is going to be the first program like it the United States of American. It is once again New York leading the way. The way we did on raising minimum wage, the way we did on paid family leaving, the way we did on passing marriage equality, the way we did on gun safety and it should be a wakeup call to this nation,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo is proposing the Excelsior Scholarship.

“Which says very simply – free tuition to a state two year school or a four year school if you come from any family earning $125,000 or less. The state will provide free tuition,” explained Cuomo.

Cuomo's proposal would provide some 940,000 state residents with free tuition. The proposed initiative would cost the state 1$63-million a year. Cuomo wants the new plan to go into effect this fall, but he needs approval from the state Legislature.

Cuomo made the announcement alongside Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders gained popularity during the Presidential race last year with his plan for free tuition at U.S. public colleges.

"What Governor Cuomo is proposing is a revolutionary idea that is going to reverberate throughout this country," said Sanders. “And the day will come when we understand public education in American is not simply kindergarten through high school, but that public education in 2017 means making public colleges and public universities tuition-free."