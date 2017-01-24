Cuomo provides few details about his free tuition plan

As Governor Cuomo talked about his plan for free tuition for most SUNY and CUNY students during his visit to Niagara Falls Monday, Niagara University's President sat in the front row, listening. He wanted details about what the plan does and what effect it might have on private schools like his.

There weren't any. The Governor also hasn't done much to explain how his free tuition plan will affect existing programs like Buffalo's Say Yes and fall freshman classes across the state.

Cuomo said a well-educated workforce is essential to the state's economic future. He said a college diploma has become essential to future employment the way a high school diploma was a half-century ago and companies interested in coming to New York want to know they can hire an educated workforce.

"You need a college education. We need you to have a college education," he said. "Well go out and buy it, pay for it yourself. Really? Average debt for most young people coming out of college $30,000. How do you start life with a $30,000 debt. That used to be a mortgage. But at least you had a house."

NU President Father James Maher said his graduates have debt around $20,000.

Maher said finances in the private colleges have to be watched because there is no state treasury fallback, although tuition can be somewhat restricted by what SUNY charges.

"We have to pay people who work at the university, you have to pay good faculty, you have to pay administrators, you have to manage your costs and people should never lose sight of the fact that there's a great value what places like Niagara and other independent, private universities bring," Maher said. "We contribute directly and indirectly $225 million to the local economy, the regional economy."

Niagara has 800 employees.