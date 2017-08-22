Cuomo threatens casino competition, while Senecas insist they fulfilled NYS payments

By Michael Mroziak 11 hours ago

There are new twists in an ongoing dispute over the Seneca Nation's casino compact with New York State. Governor Cuomo is threatening to bring new competitors into the Buffalo-Niagara area, while the Senecas accuse his administration of leaking word of an investigation into allegations their lawyer says were found without merit.


Governor Cuomo did not speak to reporters following an appearance Tuesday morning in Grand Island. But later that day in Rochester, he addressed the Seneca Nation's halt to payments of casino revenues to New York State. Cuomo insists the Senecas are still obligated to make those payments in exchange for exclusive rights to operate casinos in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Seneca Nation President Todd Gates reads a statement as councillors listen behind him. To Gates' side is attorney Dennis Vacco.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

He hinted he'd entertain the thought of welcoming bids from other casino operators.

"This is a very valuable commodity," Cuomo said in Rochester. "I have no doubt that we would get companies from around the world to bid on a casino right in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area. I have no doubt about that."

The Seneca Nation, though, insists it has fulfilled its payment obligations and still holds exclusivity rights under the compact. President Todd Gates spoke with news reporters Tuesday on the Cattaraugus Territory and insists it's Albany that has been the frequent violator of the compact.

"He needs to read the compact. It's very clear," Gates said. "Our obligation ended after 14 years. If he wants to put a casino in our exclusivity zone, that's a clear violation again by the state."

The Senecas also responded to reports that the Erie County District Attorney's Office is looking into allegations of eavesdropping by Seneca gaming personnel of New York State gaming officials. Seated next to President Gates, attorney Dennis Vacco said there was an internal investigation earlier this year that determined the accusations were without merit. 

He also accuses the Cuomo administration of leaking what he suggests should have been confidential information.

"I'm very disappointed in that disclosure," Vacco said. "There's absolutely no public record or public filing surrounding this investigation. And I think that it's highly inappropriate for the governor or his staff to have leaked this information about this investigation, to the extent there is an investigation."

Gates said he is angry for his nation, angry by what he called the continued disparaging accusations and actions by Cuomo. He said a continued string of meeting cancellations insults his people.

He was asked about what might happen if Cuomo were to allow competing casinos into Niagara Falls or Buffalo.

"It'll do poorly," he said. "The market is saturated. I think a lot of people know that. Even the new casinos they put out there are not doing up to their expectations."

Tags: 
Seneca Nation of Indians
Seneca Niagara casino
Seneca Nation President Todd Gates
Governor Cuomo
casino compact

Related Content

Still no sit-down between Governor and Senecas on casino payments

By Aug 9, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Seneca Nation President Todd Gates almost met Tuesday to talk about casino revenues.

Ortt urges Governor, Senecas to come to table and settle casino compact dispute

By Michael Mroziak Aug 1, 2017
WBFO File Photo

A meeting to discuss an ongoing dispute over the Seneca Nation's casino compact was, according to a local State Senator, canceled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Senator Robert Ortt is urging both sides to work out a new meeting time and reach an agreement that, he says, will restore funding that is much needed by entities in Niagara Falls.

Leaders in Niagara Falls urge arbitration to resolve Seneca casino payment dispute

By Michael Mroziak Mar 27, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Leaders in the City of Niagara Falls are not pressing the panic button following last week's announcement that the Seneca Nation of Indians would cease casino revenue payments to Albany. But the mayor and a State Assemblyman who represents the city are urging the Senecas and state to come together immediately to smooth out any disputes over their compact.


Casino revenue payments come to an end

By Mar 23, 2017
Chris Caya WBFO News

A steady revenue stream for New York state is coming to an end.  The Seneca Nation of Indians will make its final casino revenue sharing payment next week.


Ortt proposal would flip state, local shares of Falls casino revenue

By Michael Mroziak Nov 25, 2015
WBFO News file photo

A Niagara County-based state Senator would like to change the plan by which New York State and local entities including the City of Niagara Falls split revenue from the Seneca Niagara Casino.


Seneca Nation announces $40 million casino expansion

By Michael Mroziak Aug 28, 2015
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The Seneca Nation and Seneca Gaming Corporation on Friday announced a plan to expand the Buffalo Creek Casino, creating new gaming space and a new restaurant space on the upper level. When finished, an estimated 300 new jobs are expected to be created.

Restored gaming revenue boost Falls police

By WBFO Newsroom Oct 21, 2013

The Niagara Falls Police Department can now start shopping for patrol vehicles for the first time in five years now that casino gambling payments have been received from the Seneca Nation of Indians.

Seneca casino cities receive long-delayed payments

By WBFO Newsroom Jul 31, 2013
Eileen Buckley/WBFO News

Governor Andrew Cuomo is making stops today in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, and Salamanca Wednesday to deliver casino revenue payments to three cities where the Seneca Nation operates gaming facilities.