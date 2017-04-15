Cuomo urges consumers to buy electric cars

Governor Andrew Cuomo is encouraging New York residents to take advantage of state rebates offered for the purchase of an electric car.

The Governor was at the New York Auto Show this morning, which is featuring 30 electric vehicles. The new Drive Clean rebates are part of a $70 million project that will lend to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. The initiative will provide rebates up to $2000 for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid electric car, an all electric car or a hydrogen fuel cell car.

The Drive Clean Rebate Initiative was launched across the state last month.