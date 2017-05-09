Cyberbullying prevention digital resoures

Many adults recall being bullied as kids, but in this interconnected world, the taunts don't stop when the school day ends. Our friends at University at Buffalo's Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention and AT&T have provided some helpful online resources to help students, parents and educators do to minimize cyberbullying:

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Netsmartz: http://www.netsmartz.org/Parents

Cyberbullying Research Center: http://cyberbullying.org

Common Sense Media: https://www.commonsensemedia.org

Hack Harassment: https://www.hackharassment.com

UB Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention: http://gse.buffalo.edu/alberticenter

Dignity for All Students Act: http://www.p12.nysed.gov/dignityact/

Information about reporting abuse from social media sites: http://cyberbullying.org/report

Information about reporting concern about suicide on social media sites: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/help-someone-else/

AT&T Digital You: http://digitalyou.att.com/

AT&T Later Haters: http://later-haters.att.com/