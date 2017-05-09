Cyberbullying prevention digital resoures

Many adults recall being bullied as kids, but in this interconnected world, the taunts don't stop when the school day ends. Our friends at University at Buffalo's Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention and AT&T have provided some helpful online resources to help students, parents and educators do to minimize cyberbullying:
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Netsmartz: http://www.netsmartz.org/Parents
- Cyberbullying Research Center: http://cyberbullying.org
- Common Sense Media: https://www.commonsensemedia.org
- Hack Harassment: https://www.hackharassment.com
- UB Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention: http://gse.buffalo.edu/alberticenter
- Dignity for All Students Act: http://www.p12.nysed.gov/dignityact/
- Information about reporting abuse from social media sites: http://cyberbullying.org/report
- Information about reporting concern about suicide on social media sites: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/help-someone-else/
- AT&T Digital You: http://digitalyou.att.com/
- AT&T Later Haters: http://later-haters.att.com/