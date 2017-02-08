Daemen & Park School form historic partnership

By 26 minutes ago

Two private neighboring schools in Amherst have announced a new, historic partnership.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Daemen College and The Park School of Buffalo signed a memo of understanding.

Daemen College & The Park School sign MOU for a new partnership for learning programs & athletics.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Daemen and Park School will now collaborate to develop programs in academics, athletics and community research programs. Both institutions feel it is a win-win for students.

“I’m very eager to see where this partnership is going to take our two schools,” stated Chris Lauricella, Head of The Park School. 

Park is known for its progressive learning in Pre-K-through 12.

“And bring a century’s worth of experience regarding the most effective way to teach children and adolescents and a real eagerness to share this knowledge. As for Park, we’re excited to now have access to an incredibly innovated and entrepreneurial higher education partner,” said Lauricella. 

The institutions are in the process of finalizing an athletics field that would be operated by both schools. 

“So for Park, for our soccer players, we’re going to wind up having one of the best soccer fields in Western New York, so that’s really exciting. The value added to is they are bringing their players over, bringing their coaches over and working with our soccer players who are as young as three or four years old, so you can imagine how exciting that is to have college level, Division II soccer players coming over and working with middle school, high school and lower school students,” Lauricella explained.  

Daemen College & The Park School sign MOU for a new partnership for learning programs & athletics.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Daemen is already helping with improvements to the Park soccer field that Park could not afford.

Plans are underway to create a partnership on several academic programs including natural sciences.  Daemen President Gary Olson said he expects student teachers from Daemen, at some point, to work with Park students. 

“This may be a good place for student teachers from Daemen to go over and practice their arts over at Park School. So, there are a number of possibilities that we are working on right now,” Olson said.

As some smaller, private college struggle, Olson said it is important to build collaborations. This new relationship could generate future students for Daemen.

“Yes, absolute,” responded Olson. Park is a very high quality school and their students get to choose wherever they want to go, but many do stay in the area and it would be a logical place for them to go to college at Daemen.”

“Daemen has some amazing programs. One of the things I’m most excited about is their new veterinarian program and I know, for a fact, we have a bunch of students who want to be veterinarians. They’ve generously offered to have our students join the veterinarian club here,” Lauricella noted.

Tags: 
daemen college
The Park School

Related Content

Daemen’s leader elected to NCAA Division II Presidents Council

By Feb 3, 2017
WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

The leader of Daemen College has been elected as vice chair of the NCAA Division II Presidents Council.  WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says Daemen is the only Division II school in the Western New York region. 

How tuition-free idea could affect private schools in the state

By Jan 5, 2017
WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Governor Cuomo's proposed tuition-free plan for eligible students attending SUNY and CUNY schools is causing a buzz.  Many questions are surfacing as few details were released.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley explores how this could affect smaller, private colleges in the region.

Park School offers 'common sense' advice on Common Core

By Jul 30, 2014
WBFO News file photo

After receiving a big response from the public, the Park School of Buffalo will be holding a second Common Sense Approach to Middle School Roundtable Wednesday evening. The school is offering information on education as public schools work to adopt the Common Core Standards.