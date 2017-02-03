Daemen’s leader elected to NCAA Division II Presidents Council

By 24 minutes ago

The leader of Daemen College has been elected as vice chair of the NCAA Division II Presidents Council.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Daemen is the only Division II school in the Western New York region. 

"It does bring the name of Daemen to the national theater when it comes to all the various colleges and college presidents,” said Gary Olson, Daemen President.

Daemen College President Gary Olson.
Credit WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Olson tells WBFO News he's learned it is very 'rare' for a collage president from the western New York region to serve on this council. 

The NCAA board is made up of a relatively small group of college leaders from across the country. The Board of Governors is the highest governance body in the NCAA, overseeing issues pertaining to all levels of NCAA-sponsored intercollegiate athletics.

"For example concussion and how to avoid them, mental health as in trying to balance your activities and sports with all the other pressures of college, promoting leadership and also compliance with rules that ensure fairness so that there aren’t abuses that you sometimes read about. We will set all those policies, nationwide, for the Division II colleges,” Olson explained

With Olson's leadership, Daemen achieved NCAA Division II membership in July of 2015.  The school now provides a variety of sports programs to students.   

Daemen College Wildcats logo on the court at Daemen's athletic center.
Credit WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

"We have 16-sports and they all have their own individual fine points. They’re all doing well in their own way,” said Olson.

WBFO asked Olson if Division II status attracts more students to the Daemen campus.

"I think students are very much attracted to Division II. Division II though, their whole philosophy is the healthy balance of academic excellence and athletic excellence,” Olson responded.

Olson noted, being a Division II school is attracting “highly talented students” both academically and athletically.    

Tags: 
daemen college
Daemen College Division II
Division II
NCAA Division II Presidents Council
Gary Olson

Related Content

How tuition-free idea could affect private schools in the state

By Jan 5, 2017
WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Governor Cuomo's proposed tuition-free plan for eligible students attending SUNY and CUNY schools is causing a buzz.  Many questions are surfacing as few details were released.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley explores how this could affect smaller, private colleges in the region.

Daemen receives largest private gift in its history

By Nov 1, 2016
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Daemen College in Amherst has received a $1 million gift. It is the largest private donation to the school’s history.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says it comes from Orchard Park businessman Paul Saffrin, CEO of Tonawanda Coke.   

Daemen College President signs on for five more years

By Mar 16, 2016
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The Daemen College Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that President Gary Olson has signed a five-year contract that will allow Olson to continue to lead the college until 2021.