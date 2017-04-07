Darien Lake sold, management remains same

A Missouri-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) called EPR Properties has announced the purchase of Darien Lake Theme and Waterpark Resort.

The deal also retains Premier Parks, LLC as the park’s operator and awards a 40-year operating lease for the Genesee County-based park along with 11 other theme and water parks.

“Darien Lake has an even brighter future under this new agreement with EPR Properties as it gives Premier Parks new resources to grow and improve our theme and water parks,” said Premier Parks CEO/President Kieran Burke. “The new 40-year operating leases awarded in conjunction with this purchase give our parks much greater stability and investment in the years to come. Our park-goers won’t see any changes in the day-to-day operations of the park. It is business as usual as we enter an exciting 2017 season.”

A statement from the company said EPR Properties is a New York Stock Exchange publicly traded REIT with substantial resources - over $5 billion in investments - and a proven track record in the entertainment industry with assets in golf entertainment venues, megaplex theaters and ski resorts.