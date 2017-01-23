Days Into Presidency, Trump Conflicts Of Interest Remain

Originally published on January 23, 2017 12:23 pm
From the emoluments clause to the Trump Foundation to his Washington hotel, many questions remain about President Donald Trump’s business ventures and how they’ll intersect with his new role as president.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr) about some of Trump’s ongoing potential conflicts of interest as the new administration begins.
