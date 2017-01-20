Deadly boat crash nets prison term for owner

A City of Tonawanda man has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for his role in a deadly boat crash on Ellicott Creek in June of 2015.

51-year-old Timothy Wisniewski was convicted last fall of criminally negligent homicide and other charges relating to the death of 16-year-old Avery Gardner of Lockport. Gardner struck her head on a footbridge, causing a fatal injury.

Wisniewski owned the boat and was a passenger in it, at the time.

The vessel was being driven by then-17-year old Gregory Green, who was recently sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide and vehicular manslaughter. Both Green and Wisniewski were intoxicated at the time and the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Wisniewski was given the maximum sentence by Erie County Court judge Sheila DiTullio.