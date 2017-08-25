DEC: NF Water Board violated water quality standards

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos Friday announced that the Niagara Falls Water Board violated water quality standards as a result of an August 15 combined sewer overflow discharge that caused a substantial visible contrast to the natural conditions in the Niagara River. The State issued a Notice of Violation to the water board.

As a result of the notice, the DEC is directing the Water Board to provide:

a technical evaluation of its wastewater treatment plant and sewage system

identify short-term measures to improve the operation of wastewater systems and collection systems

conduct a longer-term evaluation of system upgrades, including the ability to capture and treat increased amounts of wet weather such discharges.

The DEC said penalties associated with the violation range up to $37,500 per day, per occurrence.

“New York reserves the right to pursue those who violate water quality standards to protect the public and the environment,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We are directing the Niagara Falls Water Board to provide all of the engineering information and data necessary to determine how and why this violation occurred. DEC will now investigate into all appropriate measures to prevent further violations from happening.”

The DEC regulates all wastewater treatment plants in New York State and monitors combined sewer overflow discharges. In addition, the owners of publicly owned treatment works are required to report any noncompliance with state permits and the Sewage Pollution Right to Know law requires reporting of all events to the public.

At the Governor's direction, the DEC is also conducting a comprehensive investigation into the July 29 discharge of black water and closely monitoring the actions by the Niagara Falls Water Board. Earlier this week, the Governor directed the DEC to inform the Water Board to cease any discharges from the sediment basin until the investigation is closed. The Governor said a report on the July 29 discharge is due September 1.